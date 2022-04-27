Counterfeit Detroit Red Wings 1936 championship rings seized at U.S.-Canadian border

(WXYZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized counterfeit Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Championship rings at the port of entry in Champlain, N.Y.

According to CBP, a shipment that was selected earlier this month was seized after an examination found the Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Championship rings from 1936.

In all, there were 10 rings seized for violating the intellectual property rights of the Detroit Red Wings trademark.\

1936 was the year the Detroit Red Wings first won the Stanley Cup.

“Our CBP officers take pride in the work they do which includes protecting our economy and consumers from counterfeit goods,” said Champlain Area Port Director Steven Bronson. “Their role is crucial in protecting both the consumer and businesses from imported fraudulent items.”