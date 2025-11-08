Counterterrorism expert talks alleged terror investigations, why threats still persist

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The FBI has now arrested a sixth suspect in an alleged terror plot, including three men from Dearborn. According to court documents, the men considered Ferndale and Cedar Point as potential targets and scoped out those locations.

Authorities said the latest arrest occurred in Washington state. A 48-page complaint names Saed Ali Mirreh, who allegedly planned to flee the U.S. when he learned his alleged co-conspirators in Dearborn were arrested.

Tomas-Kaan Jimenez Guzel is also named in that complaint. Guzel lives in New Jersey where the case was filed.

The two men and another man from New Jersey, Milo Sedarat, allegedly communicated with individuals in Dearborn about planning and carrying out an ISIS-inspired attack.

7 News Detroit sat down with University of Michigan professor Javed Ali who served on the front lines of counterterrorism.

"This happens every day. It’s been going on for 20-plus years and even before 9/11. The number of these counterterrorism investigations that the FBI leads on a daily basis or overseeing or managing,” Ali said. “We’re talking about into the thousands on a daily basis, and that’s just here in the United States."

He said he had a 16-year career with the FBI, U.S. Homeland Security and the Defense Intelligence Agency, monitoring and thwarting attacks from Al Quaeda and ISIS.

Ali said radicalization and the fight against it is never-ending. He said the tools and methods used to recruit people are nothing.

“One of the challenges in the intelligence community and law enforcement perspective is how do folks actually know that this threat-related activity is actually happening?” the professor explained.

He said sometimes, investigators get lucky and then dig deeper. But sometimes, someone participating in those dark, extremist discussions becomes concerned and decide to back out. They then tip off law enforcement.

The court filings show the defendants used encrypted messages to communicate, but FBI confidential informants were somehow part of those discussions. Ali said often, there's no definitive threshold for investigators between monitoring and taking action.

“These are all really tough questions. How long are you willing to wait and watch and knowing that people have moved beyond talking about things and developing capacities before you can then build a criminal case that you’re going to have to present in evidence in a court of law to then try to prosecute people for?” he said.

“The defense attorneys will fall back on the argument (that) these are young kids and they were just, this is just campfire chitchat and yes, they were angry, but it’s not illegal to be radicalized or even look at Al Qaeda or ISIS propaganda here."

"But I think it was sort of those overt, sort of materials steps they took to include getting the guns and planning for some type of attack and then using the words ‘pumpkin day,’ that I think is when the threshold got crossed."



The case involving the three defendants from Dearborn continues on Monday morning with their detention hearings.