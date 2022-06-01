Court denies Perry Johnson's appeal to get on GOP gubernatorial ballot

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied a request from Republican gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson to reinstate him on the August primary ballot.

Johnson filed a lawsuit last week after the Michigan Bureau of Elections said he and four other GOP candidates for governor did not have the 15,000 valid signatures required to move forward.

"We conclude that Johnson has not carried his burden of establishing that he is entitled to a writ of mandamus, so we deny his complaint," the court wrote in the ruling.

The Board of State Canvassers then deadlocked along party lines – 2-2 – on whether or not to put Johnson on the ballot, which then defaulted to the bureau's ruling.

Mike Markey, Michael Brown, Donna Brandenburg and James Craig were also found to not have the signatures to move forward, with the bureau of elections determining fraudulent signatures were turned in by the campaign.

Johnson was the first to file a lawsuit last week, with the ruling coming down on Wednesday. After the decision, he can appeal it to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Perry Johnson | Court of Appeals by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

"The Board had the discretion to disqualify their obviously fraudulent signatures without checking the signatures against local registration records. The Board, therefore, had a clear legal duty to investigate, but it did not have a clear legal duty to conduct a comparison of each fraudulent signature against the qualified voter file. Likewise, because the Board had the discretion to not check each and every signature submitted by the fraudulent-petition circulators, the act Johnson is seeking to compel defendants to perform is not ministerial in nature," the court wrote.

“Candidates bear a responsibility for collecting and submitting sufficient, valid signatures to qualify for the ballot,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement. “I am glad the court recognized this responsibility and continue to be grateful for the professional staff at the Bureau of Elections and their meticulous attention to detail and compliance with the law.”

Brown dropped out of the race after the fraudulent signatures came out, while Craig and Markey filed lawsuits last week. The rulings on those have not yet come down. Brandenburg did not file a lawsuit.

Five other Republican candidates did have enough signatures for the August primary ballot, including Tudor Dixon, a former conservative TV news host who has the backing of Betsy DeVos, head of the U.S. Education Department during the Trump administration.

The winner of the primary race will go on to face Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.