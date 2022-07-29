Court of Claims delays minimum wage hike until February 2023

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Court of Claims has delayed implementing a decision that would raise the minimum wage in Michigan.

RELATED:

Tipped workers look forward to higher pay as some worry court ruling could hurt bottom line

Judge strikes 2018 GOP effort to attack minimum wage hike

The stay came in a ruling denying a stay requested by the State of Michigan in the case, with the court writing it finds the State is not likely to prevail on the merits of the case in their appeal of the decision.

However, the Court of Claims also found that it was in the public interest to stay the ruling because "there are justified concerns regarding the ability of employers and the relevant state agencies to immediately accommodate the changes required by 2018 PA 337 and 2018 PA 338."

Because of that, the court issued a stay "for a period of time equivalent to the time between the date of the Legislature’s adoption of 2018 PA 337 and 338, i.e., September 5, 2018, through the effective date of those Acts, i.e., March 29, 2019, a period of 205 days."

The ruling will now go into effect on February 19, 2023. The court also says any further stays should be sought from the Court of Appeals or the Michigan Supreme Court.