Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation

FILE - This combination of photos shows logos for social media platforms Facebook and Twitter. A federal appeals court on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech. (AP Photo/File)
Posted at 8:53 PM, Sep 16, 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter.

The ruling Friday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech.

But the decision is not likely the last word on a legal battle that has stakes beyond Texas and could affect how some of the world's biggest tech companies regulate content by their users.

A similar law was also passed in Florida and ruled unconstitutional by a separate appeal court.

The Texas law has been challenged by tech trade groups that warn that it would prevent platforms from removing extremism and hate speech.

