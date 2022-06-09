Watch
News

Court says dues going up $100 for Michigan lawyers

Calif. considers banning sex between lawyers, clients
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
Calif. considers banning sex between lawyers, clients
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 06:35:23-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — It will cost an additional $100 a year to be a Michigan lawyer.

The state Supreme Court approved an overall increase of 32% Wednesday. Lawyers will pay annual dues of $260 to the State Bar of Michigan, $140 to the attorney discipline system and $15 to the client protection fund.

Justice Elizabeth Welch noted that the State Bar’s portion of the increase — $80 — is the first since 2003.

“The SBM provides excellent resources for its members,” she said.

Justice Brian Zahra said he preferred an $80 raise for the State Bar over four years. Justice David Viviano said a “modest increase” for the State Bar would have been appropriate.

He said the higher fees would be a burden for lawyers whose dues aren’t paid by an employer.

The state pays the dues of Supreme Court justices.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website