Cousin of missing Detroit teen Zion Foster released from custody after completing bootcamp program

(WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned that the cousin of Zion Foster has been released from prison after completing a boot camp program.

Jaylin Brazier was released Tuesday from the Special Alternative Incarceration Facility at the Cooper Street Correctional Facility in Jackson.

He had been sentenced in March 2022 to between 1 year and 11 months and 4 years in jail after pleading guilty to lying to a police officer. Brazier is believed to be the last person to see Foster.

Following the plea, Brazier told police he threw Foster's body into a dumpster after she disappeared on Jan. 4. Officials say the information they have is that Zion’s body was placed in a dumpster and then possibly transferred to the Pine Tree Acres Landfill. A months-long search of the landfill failed to find her body.

Foster has been missing since January 2022. Detroit police have said they believe Foster is dead and have termed the search a recovery operation.

Detroit Police Chief James White was asked about the case today.

"That case is still wide open, we think we’ve got a strong suspect for that case, there’s a lot of work to be done. It’s a sad, tragic, unnecessary event that happened in our community,” White said. “The investigators have a lot of work to do with the prosecutor on that case.”