COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are now in the CDC's 'high' community level

(WXYZ) — In the state's fight against COVID-19, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing a summer surge in southeast Michigan.

Though most of Michigan appears in green for community levels, it's a different story here in metro Detroit.

According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.

The CDC's website says that the various levels "are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area."

Residents in those areas are encouraged to wear masks indoors while in public and to take additional precautions if you're at high risk for severe illness.

