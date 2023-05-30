COVID outbreak at homeless shelter leaves nonprofit struggling to help those most vulnerable

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hope Shelters on Baldwin Avenue in Pontiac has done a lot of good for those who have found themselves homeless. And the nonprofit was able to manage COVID-19 so well that they didn't have their first cases until December 2021.

But earlier this month, the virus hit hard and spread fast, leaving their resources brutally thin.

"We've got 36 people as of today out with COVID, including four or five staff members," Hope Shelters Executive Director Brian Wright said. "We dropped the mask mandate. Somebody got sick and it spread throughout the shelter."

To isolate their residents who tested positive for the virus, Hope Shelters paid to move them to hotels, staying two to a room. But the hotel stays for so many people has left Hope Shelters with unexpected costs that are into the thousands and growing as they are still having to isolate dozens of residents until they can return to the group setting.

Watch the video above to hear from the shelter's executive director and two residents who were able to return Monday after a 10-day stay at a hotel.

And if you'd like to help ease the financial burden on Hope Shelters, you can visit their website at hopeshelters.org.