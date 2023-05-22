Crane reportedly hit Mackinac Bridge earlier this month, investigation underway

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after a crane boom reportedly hit the Mackinac Bridge earlier this month.

According to 9&10 News, a tug and barge company pulling a barge with a boom crane hit the bridge on May 7, but the crew wasn't aware it hit the bridge until they found damage to the crane.

James Lake, a spokesman for the Mackinac Bridge Authority, confirmed to 9&10 News that the bridge was hit, but it is structurally sound.

“There was evidence that the bridge had been struck, paint had been knocked off. Some of the structural steel had been scraped, but not to a degree that would be of a structural concern, " Lake told 9&10 News.

The station said the bridge was deemed safe after engineers from the MBA checked it out several times, but repairs will need to be made. MBA officials are hoping to do a more thorough inspection ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the news station reports.