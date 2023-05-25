Crash claims life of a road worker on Grand River in Ingham County, MSP says

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a tweet, Michigan State Police says they are investigating following a fatal crash Thursday on Grand River Avenue near M-52 in Ingham County.

🚨TRAFFIC CRASH🚨; Troopers investigating a fatal traffic crash on Grand River Ave near M-52, Ingham County. Grand River Ave will be closed while the crash is being investigated. Avoid the area and find another route. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/JZbKrLfxhn — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 25, 2023

A contract road worker was struck by a vehicle and has died, police say.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.

Grand River Avenue will remain closed for an investigation into the fatal incident. Police advise the public to avoid the area.

Editor's note: Originally, MSP tweeted that an MDOT worker was killed in the incident. MSP has since offered a correction. They say the person was a contract road worker, not a MDOT employee.