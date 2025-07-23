Teen killed, another injured in crash on I-96 after driver doing 100+ mph causes 3-car crash

(WXYZ) — A deadly crash along westbound I-96 at the Oakland-Livingston County border shut down the highway and forced cars to turn around on the highway on Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7 video showed two cars involved in a crash and a piece of construction equipment. One of the cars is flipped over.

Michigan State Police say a 19-year-old from Detroit was driving in a Chevy Malibu doing speeds in excess of 100 mph.

See video from Chopper 7 below

Video shows cars turning around on I-96

See our live report from the Noon show

We're told the vehicle swerved into the middle lane, struck another vehicle, and both lost control, hitting a third vehicle.

The Malibu overturned in the crash and struck a construction traffic trailer. The driver of the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another driver suffered minor injuries.

Police say it isn't clear how long the highway will be closed.