Watch Now
News

Crash following police pursuit shuts down US-23 in Washtenaw County

Crash
Posted at 11:20 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 12:15:20-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a serious crash shut down the southbound lanes of US-23 at Willis Road Tuesday morning.

The accident happened in Ypsilanti.

Police say the serious traffic crash involved a vehicle that was being pursued by police.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning