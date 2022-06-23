FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured following a multi-car crash involving four vehicles and a semi on westbound I-696.

The crash has closed I-696 at Orchard Lake.

2 dead after crash involving a semi and multiple vehicles

Police, medical personnel and firefighters are currently on scene assisting victims and transporting them to hospitals.

The highway is expected to be closed for hours. Officials are asking all drivers to avoid the area.

This is a breaking story and additional updates will be provided as the investigation continues.