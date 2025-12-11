Credit union collects $4K, hundreds of toys in first Toys for Tots drive

(WXYZ) — OUR Credit Union announced that they were able to collect $4,000 and hundreds of new toys this month in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots initiative.

It’s the first year OUR Credit Union has collected for Toys for Tots.

The credit union still has one more day of collection, with the final drop off event happening on Thursday, December 11, at the Shelby Township branch at 54870 Mound Road. The credit union is accepting new toys and monetary donations.

“We were hopeful this fundraiser would be a success, but being that it was our first time, we didn’t know what to expect. We are deeply appreciative of the remarkable generosity shown by our members,” said Evita Beadle, Accounting Manager and Care Committee Co-Chair at OUR Credit Union, in a statement.

