Watch Now
News

CREED coming to metro Detroit in 2024 for first tour in more than a decade

Scott Stapp Creed
Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, April 6, 2014, file photo, singer Scott Stapp, of the band Creed, performs solo in concert at Soundstage, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
Scott Stapp Creed
Posted at 4:46 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 16:46:03-04

(WXYZ) — CREED is coming to metro Detroit on its tour next year, the first time in more than a decade the band will be touring.

The "Summer of '99 Tour" will play 40 cities next summer. They'll be at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. They'll be joined by 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven on the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. and a limited number of lawn seats will be available for $19.99, according to LiveNation.

The band last played in Michigan during a show at The Fillmore in 2012.

According to the Setlist.FM website, the band played The Palace of Auburn Hills five times.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning