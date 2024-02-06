CREED playing Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 20; second show in metro Detroit

CREED announced a second show in metro Detroit, this time playing Little Caesars Arena following a summer show at Pine Knob Music Theatre.

The Grammy Award-winning band will play Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. They'll be joined by 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH on the "Are You Ready Tour?"

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. and fans can also purchase VIP packages.

CREED will play Pine Knob on Wednesday, July 31 on the "Summer of '99 Tour" that spans 40 cities and amphitheatres. They'll be joined by Finger Eleven and 3 Doors Down.

The band last played in Michigan during a show at The Fillmore in 2012.

According to the Setlist.FM website, the band played The Palace of Auburn Hills five times.