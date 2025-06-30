DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit firefighters responded to a massive industrial fire on the city's east side Monday morning.

The fire happened at the Aevitas Special Services Industrial Complex, and early Monday morning, it was a massive fire with flames shooting out of the building.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report, and footage of the fire from the scene

Crews battle massive industrial fire on Detroit's east side

VIDEO: Crews battle massive industrial fire on Detroit's east side

Firefighter injured as crews battled massive industrial fire on Detroit's east side

DFD responded to the two-alarm fire just after 5 a.m. Multiple crews spent hours trying to extinguish the flames. They were having a tough time controlling the flames, and the air was heavy with thick, black smoke.

A lot of that, we're told, was from burning unrefined oil that was on fire. The fire also created an air quality situation.

The fire happened in the 600 block of Lycaste at Edlie Street, near Jefferson Avenue and St. Jean. Fire officials responded after a delivery driver saw the smoke and heard a pop.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Department said they were worried about sulfuric acid impacting the fire, along with a 200-gallon oil drum.

“They recycle industrial oil into lubricants. It was approximately 100,000 gallons of oil here. And, our biggest concern was a 2,000 gallon tank of Sulphuric Acid. The Sulphuric Acid tank was on the other side of the fire. We’re doing air quality. And, no employees were hurt. We had one injured firefighter," Detroit Fire Duty Chief Michael Borg told us. “The driver that was here offloading the product didn’t know. He had just seen light smoke or steam. And then, he heard a pop and he pulled out of the facility and called the owner. They in turn called 911. And, it’s unknown at that time. Our fire investigation team and they will be investigating after it’s safe to go into the property.”

VIDEO: Duty Chief provides info on industrial fire on Detroit's east side

Duty Chief Michael Borg speaks on industrial fire on city's east side

Fire officials have confirmed that one firefighter was injured fighting the flames. That firefighter is in stable condition after injuring his back pulling line. He was not burned by the fire.

