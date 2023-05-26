Crews battle mobile home fire after contractor hits gas line in Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — Fire crews battled a fire at a mobile home in Chesterfield Township Friday morning after a third-party contractor hit a gas line.

It happened around 11 a.m. and according to SEMCO ENERGY Gas Company, crews were initially called to the area of Jamestown Drive for an emergency issue at the home.

While dealing with the issue, they say a third-party contractor struck a gas, which sparked the fire.

Crews could not find the gas line near the home but they were able to cap the line from the street.

Officials say the cause of the fire was a gas line explosion. Crews are still working to get buried fluid out of the grounds.