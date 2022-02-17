Crews battling fire at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township

(WXYZ) — Crews are currently on the scene of a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township.

We're told the fire started around 10 a.m. Thursday morning and the roof of the club house collapsed around 11 a.m.

From the front and side, no visible flames anymore at Oakland Hills CC, but the damage is horrendous. pic.twitter.com/Btb46NyGvF — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 17, 2022

There are multiple fire departments on the scene, including Farmington Hills, Rochester Hills, Southfield, Madison Heights, Waterford, Bloomfield Township and Franklin.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured. An employee we spoke with said they heard from management that all employees were able to get out safely.

From as far around the Oakland Hills clubhouse as I could get, I could see no remaining flames. Black smoke still heavy, but considering the scene when we got here, it appears to be under control. These photos around 12:15pm, the fire started close to 10am. pic.twitter.com/O4CwUArEVV — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 17, 2022

7 Action News saw two women embracing and sobbing on the sidewalk. They worked at the Oakland Hills Country Club since 1977. Through tears one of the women said: “That is my home burning. Everyone who works there is family. That is our home.”

Thursday afternoon, the United States Golf Association tweeted support for Oakland Hills Country Club:

"Our thoughts are with our friends at @oaklandhillscc. Most importantly, we are relieved to hear that no one was injured. Along with so many others in the golf community, we have special memories at this storied venue and look forward to making more with them in the coming years."

This is an active scene and we will continue to bring more details as they come.

The club is among the most historic in Michigan and is more than 100 years old.

It opened in 1916 and had hosted more than a dozen major championships in that time on its South Course. Recently, the South Course underwent a massive restoration project and just reopened to the members in the summer 2021.

Gil Hanse led the restoration with the hopes of bringing major championships back to the club. It last hosted a major when Padraig Harrington won the 2008 PGA Championship. It also hosted the 2004 Ryder Cup. Recently, the United States Golf Association announced Oakland Hills would host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042.

