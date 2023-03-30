Crews battling massive fire at building on Detroit's west side

Watch Now
Detroit fire crews are on scene battling a massive fire at a building on Detroit's west side. The fire is at a building at the corner of Burlingame and Nardin Park, which is just off of Livernois, just north of I-96 and Grand River.
Posted at 6:54 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 07:42:32-04

Chopper 7 was over the fire which shows several fire crews putting water on the building.

According to fire officials, the building was a vacant apartment building and they believe no one was inside during the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

