Crews complete final edge girder installation connecting both halves of Gordie Howe International Bridge

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Construction crews building the new Gordie Howe International Bridge celebrated a major milestone with a handshake high above the river very early Friday morning.

The moment was captured in a social media post published to the official account for the project.

The picture was given move context in a video on the project's YouTube page which clarified that this morning the final edge girders were installed, meaning the bridge has officially spanned the Detroit River. Work still remains on the final section to connect further connect the span before the road bed can be constructed.

When they announced only the final section remained, officials said there is plenty of work remaining before the bridge opens in the fall of 2025. Other work includes crews stressing cables, installing electrical, fire suppression and drainage systems, as well as barriers, signage, lighting, deck paving and more.

Timelapse of construction of the Gordie Howe Bridge

The bridge features 216 stay cables, and all but 10 have been installed, with the rest to be be installed by mid June.

Once the bridge is connected, it will be treated as an international crossing by the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Both agencies will have a presence on the bridge sites once it's completed.

Officials also say progress is continuing on the Canadian and U.S. Ports of Entry, as well as the Michigan interchange. That work includes: