Crews searching for missing boater in Sylvan Lake, Oakland County deputies say

SYLVAN LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ — Officials are searching for a missing boater in Sylvan Lake in Oakland County Friday night.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said an older man in his 80s was last seen by other boaters pulling his boat out around 2:30 p.m. Around 5:15 p.m., a boater saw the man's boat moving on the water with no one inside. That boater captured the drifting boat and pulled it to shore.

The owner's personal items including his keys, wallet and cellphone were found on the boat. Bouchard said the man is a regular boater and lives in the community.

The sheriff said investigators checked the man's home and surrounding areas.

"There's nothing. We've checked the house three times and checked the path in between, but his car is here (near the lake) too," Bouchard said. "So all indications are a good possibility he's in the water."

Bouchard said the man often goes boating with his dog. The dog was not on the boat or at the home. Authorities are also searching the area and water for the dog.

They're asking the community to call the sheriff's office if they find a missing dog. Witnesses told officials that the dog is brown; the breed is unclear at this time.

Drones, helicopters, boats, divers and sonar are searching the area for a missing boater. Bouchard said his department has reached out to other agencies to assist with the search.

With the boater's point of entry unclear, "the whole lake's at play" in the search, Bouchard said.

"We started to check the path where the boat was found and seen and the area around the docks, and then we're going to expand from there. And then ultimately, we'll have to search the whole lake," the sheriff continued.

Conditions near the lake Friday night were choppy and windy, officials said.

"Not the best for viability deeper into the water," Bouchard said. "We're going to keep searching until we find out where he is."

Michigan has seen an unusual amount of drownings this summer. Bouchard said Oakland County has had 10.

"This has been a real tough summer on the lakes. This is piling on to that very tragic kind of trend," Bouchard said. "We've had 10 drownings already this summer in Oakland County waterways. So far, the information we have here doesn't look good. It looks like it could be the 11th."