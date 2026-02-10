Crews shutting down portion of Novi Road at 14 Mile for water main repair

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A big repair project in Novi starts today and it could impact your drive for weeks to come.

Crews will be shutting down the northbound side of Novi Road at 14 Mile, to support the replacement and renewal of the 14-inch water main break that failed in that area in September.

That closure is expected to last the next few weeks, while the overall project is expected to last until June.

Drivers we spoke to aren't thrilled to be inconveince; for people who live in Novi, Commerce Township, or Walled Lake, patience will be needed for the near future.

Eastbound 14 Mile is already closed, and now, northbound Novi Road is closed here as well, starting today. This is all to complete work on replacing and renewing segments of the 42-inch water transmission main that broke last year.

Officials say it's something that needed to be done, but still, people in the area tel me the changes are coming with a little frustration as they adjust.

“It can be a little irritating, but everybody knows that it’s going to help with the water and the situation that everybody has over here," said Ken F., who lives nearby the road being partially closed.

“But as we make the repairs to our transmission main here,we know that these impact sdo take place and we appreciate everyone's patience as we work through this," said Pete Fromm, the Director of Water Transmission with Great Lakes Water Authority.

Great Lakes Water Authority tells me they are about 33 percent of the way through the replacement of the main. They expect the closure will last 3-4 weeks.