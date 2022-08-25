Crews work to clean up diesel spill into Detroit River from closed Trenton hospital

(WXYZ) — Clean-up efforts are continuing on Thursday following yet another oil spill impacting our local waterways.

Officials say red-dye diesel from a closed hospital in Trenton leaked into the Detroit River earlier this week.

This is the third major pollution event from a company in metro Detroit this month, and it has been concerning for residents throughout the area.

There has been no boil water advisory stemming from the leak, so drinking water should be OK, but a local lawmaker said the company's action, or inaction, is inexcusable.

The leak is being linked to Riverside Osteopathic Hospital, which has been closed since 2002 but still had diesel in its underground storage tanks.

FBI questioned Tribar about spill

That diesel began to flow into a storm drain, which then flowed into the Detroit River.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy are aware and clean-up efforts are underway.

As we mentioned, this is the third business-association pollution event this month.

First, 10,000 gallons of a cancer-causing chemical spilled into the Huron River from a Tribar Manufacturing Plant, and a few days later, a 55-gallon tank with oil spilled into the Rouge River from a business on Michigan Ave.

Rep. Debbie Dingell is taking note of the trend and calls the latest leak alarming.

"This is just the latest in a series of threats to our waterways and environment and a reminder of the importance of vigilantly protecting our water sources and holding irresponsible actors accountable," Dingell said.

She went on to say the shuttered hospital is helping clean up and prevent any future diesel spills.