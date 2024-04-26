'No licensed massage therapists were employed' Kent Co Deputies arrest woman in illicit business investigation

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hamilton woman faces felony charges after claims surfaced of an illicit massage business.
The 44-year-old was arrested as part of the months-long undercover investigation into Just Divine Massage— one of the highest-attended massage parlors in Kent County, attracting mostly male clientele from all over the state.
Initial evidence collected garnered Kent County Human Trafficking Task Force Deputies a search warrant, finding more evidence of pay-for-sex activities Thursday.
Despite being a licensed massage business— Deputies found no licensed massage therapists were employed there.
Suspect arrested:
Unnamed 44-year-old Hamilton woman
Arraignment pending in 63rd District Court
Felony Charges:
Keeping a House of Prostitution
Prostitution Pandering
Prostitution/Accepting Earnings
Using a Computer to Commit a Crime
As the investigation continues, the Kent County Sheriff's Office is partnering with victims' services providers like Safe Haven Ministries and Crisis Aid International to help those impacted.