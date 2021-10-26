Video: Woman and dog dragged down street by car after being robbed at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas — A woman and her dog were dragged by a vehicle down a Houston street after being robbed at gunpoint.

The Houston Police Department shared surveillance video of the graphic incident Monday with the hopes of finding the suspects involved in the Sept. 25 robbery.

WARNING: The video below contains material that some may find graphic and disturbing:

We need your help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for dragging a female and her dog after forcibly taking her purse at gunpoint on Sept. 25 at the 900 block of Studemont. If you recognize the male or the vehicle, call @CrimeStopHOU. Full story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx pic.twitter.com/3PXG5tWuF6 — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) October 25, 2021

In the clip, the victim and her down are seen walking down a sidewalk before a man approaches them.

The woman told police that at that moment, the man pointed a handgun at her and he demanded her purse.

Police say the suspect then forcibly grabbed the woman’s purse and got into a red Chevrolet HHR.

As the suspects were about to flee, police say the victim became caught on their passenger-side door. She and her dog were then dragged for several feet.

The suspects then pushed the victim off the vehicle, breaking her arm in the process as she fell to the ground, according to police.

Officers say the suspects then fled the scene and they’re still wanted in connection with the incident as of Monday.

The robbery suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a thin build and he was wearing black pants and a multicolored jacket at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.