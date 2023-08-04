Watch Now
Video: Crowd overwhelms New York City's Union Square, tosses chairs, climbs on vehicles

Posted at 4:50 PM, Aug 04, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.

Aerial TV news footage Friday showed a surging, tightly packed crowd climbing on vehicles, hurling chairs, throwing punches and scaling structures in the park.

Traffic was blocked by the crowd on several streets. A growing number of police officers could be seen trying to control the gathering.

