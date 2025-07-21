Crowds line up for grand opening of first CAVA location in Michigan

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — CAVA opened its first restaurant in Michigan on Monday, with people lining up outside of the Canton location.

The fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant is located at 43450 Ford Rd. in Canton and features a dining room, digital order pick-up and delivery. It will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

See inside the restaurant in the video below

See inside the first Michigan CAVA location

The restaurant offers a fully customizable menu of 38 ingredients and includes bowls, pitas, chips, dips, juices and dressings.

“We’re thrilled to join the Southeast Michigan community and introduce more guests to the bold, vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean,” said Gino Carlin, Regional Leader at CAVA. “Entering the state of Michigan marks our 28th state, and we’re eager to welcome more guests in the Midwest and throughout the country to our table to enjoy our Mediterranean cuisine and hospitality.”

See the crowd and long line in the video below

People line up outside of first CAVA in metro Detroit

The company plans to expand in Michigan with a location expected in Downtown Detroit this summer.