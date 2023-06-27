Crumbley parents seek dismissal amid new evidence in Oxford shooting case

(WXYZ) — Powerful new evidence is being revealed in the involuntary manslaughter case against Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School mass shooter.

Prosecutors are hoping to add strength to their case, as the defendants ask the state Supreme Court to dismiss charges.

Jennifer and James Crumbley have been at the Oakland County jail for 18 months since their arrest. They are the first parents charged in connection with a mass shooting in the U.S. Their son Ethan opened fire, killing four students and wounding others in November, 2021. New evidence admitted by prosecutors alleged Jennifer was carrying a receipt for the handgun purchase at the time of her arrest.

“Taking the receipt with them is damning as well and just adds to the charges already there,” says Parent Andrea Jones, whose son Griffin was a student at the time.

Prosecutors also allege Jennifer sent a message to her husband 8 months earlier, with concern of her son’s well being and need to pick him up from school.

“It establishes that they knew he needed help long before Nov. 30th, and that they were taking time going to the gun range, all that time and money could have been spent on therapy,” says Jones.

Former Prosecutor Todd Flood, who is involved in a civil lawsuit is also sharing his thoughts.

“8 months prior to the shooting, that tells you it’s foreseeable, as far as elements for the prosecution they have to show that it’s reasonably foreseeable that this bad act could happen,” says Flood.

He adds, “Normally we don’t charge these cases. Normally they aren’t charged. This is the exception. They have to be able to show there was a duty, based on the parents. They neglected that duty. They didn’t give ordinary care and it was reasonably foreseeable something ugly could happen.”

For Jones, each development is impactful.

“I have to put faith in the justice system and hope people see it for what it truly is,” she says.

Prosecutors also claim to have found new social media posts and photos that are important.

We’ve also reached out to defense attorneys for the Crumbleys for comment, but so far haven’t heard back.

