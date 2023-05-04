Cultural festivals, 'Star Wars' event take over Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Cultural festivals are taking place in Detroit this weekend including the Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival, the Belle Isle Koi Festival and the Greek Independence Day Parade.

The Tangent Gallery will be transformed into a galaxy far, far away for "Star Wars" fans.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Belle Isle Koi Festival



Saturday and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Belle Isle Aquarium at 3 Inselruhe Avenue in Detroit

Japanese heritage is being celebrated at the Belle Isle Aquarium's Koi collection this weekend. The family-friend event aligns with Children's Day in Japan, which is on May 5. Symbolism of the Japanese carp, koi, will be celebrated. Games, activities and musical performances are included in the event.

Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival



Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

Festival on 21st and Bagley streets; Parade down W. Vernor Highway corridor in Southwest Detroit

A three-day festival is celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Southwest Detroit this weekend. The festival starts on Friday and ends Sunday. On Sunday at noon, a parade will go down the W. Vernor corridor. Food trucks, artisan vendors, local businesses, musicians, dancing and community resources will be a part of the event. No alcohol will be sold during the family-friendly event. On Sunday, W. Vernor will be closed from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Detroit International Festival of Animation



Saturday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Senate Theater at 6424 Michigan Avenue in Detroit

On Saturday, the Detroit International Festival of Animation returns. Works from local and international animators will be showcased during a 90-minute animated shorts display. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the Wurlitzer Pipe Organ pre-show will be presented by the Detroit Theater Organ Society at 7:30 p.m.

Greek Independence Day Parade



Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greektown neighborhood near 500 Monroe Street in Detroit

The Greek Independence Day Parade is back in Detroit's Greektown this weekend. The family-friendly, community-oriented event is celebrating Hellenic heritage of the Greek community with food, costumes, dance performances and a parade. More than 60 groups are taking part in the event. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and other leaders from the area will be at the event, organizers say.

Motor City Origins Tour



Saturday 5:30 p.m.

Ford Piquette Avenue Plant at 461 Piquette Avenue in Detroit

The history of the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood in Detroit, which helped support the auto industry, will be explored during an after-hours tour this weekend. The tour will show how Ford, Dodge, Cadillac, Studebaker, Anderson Election and more played a major role in how Detroit became the automotive capital of the world. A happy hour and appetizers will start the night and a presentation and guided tour will follow.

Shen Yun Performing Arts



Thursday and Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.

Detroit Opera House at 1526 Broadway Street in Detroit

Shen Yun artists will perform through dance and music to celebrate Chinese culture. Twenty quickly moving pieces will take the audience "from one legend, region, or dynasty to the next." Topics happening today in China are also a part of the performance.

Space Dive



Thursday, Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Family Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tangent Gallery/ Hastings Street Ballroom at 715 E. Milwaukee Street in Detroit

Calling all "Star Wars" fans: this event is for you. People attending will be in an environment that's been transformed "to feel like scenes straight out of movies." This far, far away galaxy will have themed food and cocktails, live entertainment, vendors, illusions, a theatrical screening room and in-character interactions. Family Day on Saturday will be for people of all ages. Costumes aren't required but encouraged.

