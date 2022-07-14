DETROIT (WXYZ) — There will be several events in metro Detroit celebrating cultures including the African World Festival, the Festa Italiana Celebration and the Czech and Slovak Festival.

The Wyandotte Street Art Fair will also be returning.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Friday



Wyandotte Street Art Fair

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Downtown Wyandotte More information: wyandotte.net

African World Festival

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hart Plaza Tickets: thewright.org

Dancin' in the Streets

6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Downtown Rochester More information: downtownrochestermi.com

Festa Italiana Celebration

6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Freedom Hill County Park More information: iaccm.net

George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic

8 p.m. Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel Tickets: ticketmaster.com



Saturday



Wyandotte Street Art Fair

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Downtown Wyandotte More information: wyandotte.net

Michigan Medieval Faire

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Canterbury Village Tickets: maingatetickets.com

African World Festival

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hart Plaza Tickets: thewright.org

Festa Italiana Celebration

Noon to 11 p.m. Freedom Hill County Park More information: iaccm.net

Czech and Slovak Festival

1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sokol Cultural Center More information: sokoldetroit.com



Sunday



Michigan Medieval Faire

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Canterbury Village Tickets: maingatetickets.com

Festa Italiana Celebration

10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Freedom Hill County Park More information: iaccm.net

African World Festival

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hart Plaza Tickets: thewright.org

Czech and Slovak Festival

12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sokol Cultural Center More information: sokoldetroit.com



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.