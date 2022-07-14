Watch Now
News

Cultural festivals, Wyandotte art fair return to metro Detroit this weekend

7 things to do in the D
Hart Plaza Detroit generic
Carlos Osorio/AP
People walk in Hart Plaza, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Hart Plaza Detroit generic
Posted at 11:03 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 23:03:19-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There will be several events in metro Detroit celebrating cultures including the African World Festival, the Festa Italiana Celebration and the Czech and Slovak Festival.

The Wyandotte Street Art Fair will also be returning.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

  • Michigan Medieval Faire
  • Festa Italiana Celebration
    • 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Freedom Hill County Park
    • More information: iaccm.net
  • African World Festival
  • Czech and Slovak Festival

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website