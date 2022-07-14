DETROIT (WXYZ) — There will be several events in metro Detroit celebrating cultures including the African World Festival, the Festa Italiana Celebration and the Czech and Slovak Festival.
The Wyandotte Street Art Fair will also be returning.
Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:
Friday
- Wyandotte Street Art Fair
- 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Downtown Wyandotte
- More information: wyandotte.net
- African World Festival
- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Hart Plaza
- Tickets: thewright.org
- Dancin' in the Streets
- 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Downtown Rochester
- More information: downtownrochestermi.com
- Festa Italiana Celebration
- 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Freedom Hill County Park
- More information: iaccm.net
- George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic
- 8 p.m.
- Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Saturday
- Wyandotte Street Art Fair
- 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Downtown Wyandotte
- More information: wyandotte.net
- Michigan Medieval Faire
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canterbury Village
- Tickets: maingatetickets.com
- African World Festival
- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Hart Plaza
- Tickets: thewright.org
- Festa Italiana Celebration
- Noon to 11 p.m.
- Freedom Hill County Park
- More information: iaccm.net
- Czech and Slovak Festival
- 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sokol Cultural Center
- More information: sokoldetroit.com
Sunday
- Michigan Medieval Faire
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canterbury Village
- Tickets: maingatetickets.com
- Festa Italiana Celebration
- 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Freedom Hill County Park
- More information: iaccm.net
- African World Festival
- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Hart Plaza
- Tickets: thewright.org
- Czech and Slovak Festival
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Sokol Cultural Center
- More information: sokoldetroit.com
Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.