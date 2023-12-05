Watch Now
CVS Health lays out upcoming prescription drug pricing changes

CVS Health
Posted at 11:27 AM, Dec 05, 2023
CVS Health is introducing changes to how its prescription drug pricing model works, and that could lead to some savings for customers starting next year.

The health care giant said Tuesday that it will role out a new reimbursement model designed to make costs more predictable.

The company will start offering it next year to some third-party cash discount card administrators. Cash discount cards like those offered by GoodRx can give customers a break on out-of-pocket costs for some prescriptions, depending on the person's coverage and the drug.

CVS Health drugstores will use its new model more broadly in 2025.

