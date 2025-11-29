Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cyberattack against OnSolve CodeRed potentially puts personal data at risk

Officials in multiple metro Detroit cities have an urgent warning for users of OnSolve CodeRed: your data may be compromised due to a nationwide cyberattack.
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials in multiple metro Detroit cities have an urgent warning for users of OnSolve CodeRed: your data may be compromised due to a nationwide cyberattack.

This impacts users of the emergency notification system in multiple cities including Troy, Allen Park, Livonia, and Sterling Heights.

Officials there say the hacked dataset could include CodeRed users' names, addresses, emails, phone numbers and account passwords. That information could all be leaked.

CodeRed users are encouraged to monitor their personal accounts to make sure their information isn't compromised.

If you use the same password for any other accounts, you should change it immediately

