Watch Now
News

DA weighing Trump charges won't be intimidated by rhetoric

Border Wall Fundraiser
Yuki Iwamura/AP
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a news conference at Manhattan District Attorney's office, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon has turned himself in to authorities in New York City. The 68-year-old Bannon is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on state money laundering and conspiracy charges.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Border Wall Fundraiser
Posted at 3:30 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 15:30:03-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is standing firm against Donald Trump's increasingly hostile rhetoric, telling his staff that the office won't be intimidated or deterred as it nears a decision on charging the former president.

Bragg sent an internal memo late Saturday hours after Trump unleashed a three-part, all-caps social media post in which he said his arrest was imminent, criticized the district attorney and encouraged his supporters to protest and "TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

The memo and Trump's earlier social media postings underscored the contrast in styles between Bragg and Trump — two native New Yorkers, but from different eras, neighborhoods and backgrounds, and with exceedingly disparate personas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website