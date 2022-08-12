Dad desperate for baby's killer to be brought to justice after nearly four years

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I want answers," said Jordan Gains whose 10-month-old son was smothered in a home in Romulus. "I'm just waiting on them to do what what's supposed to be done.. what should have been done in the beginning of this."

Gains is frustrated that there has been no arrest in his son's murder.

Jordan Gains Jr.'s death was ruled a homicide that was the result of someone "covering the victim's mouth and nose so that they suffocate," according to the the Wayne County Medical Examiner's report.

Romulus Police have said that there were only two people who could have been responsible.

Because the person or people have not been charged, Action News is not identifying the suspects or the relationship to the victim other than one is a relative and the other was that person's significant other.

A spokesperson for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said that several prosecutors have reviewed the warrant requests presented by Romulus Police and that they've determined that there is insufficient evidence to charge in the case.

Gains is now hoping the Michigan State Police will take the case because he said all he's getting from Romulus Police are excuses for the delay.

"I was told that there was a loss of paperwork for the case," Gains said. "Then I was told that a new detective was being put on the case."

Helping to get justice for his baby boy is Lindsay Turner.

"I want the police department and the prosecutor's office to know that we are not going away. And, that Junior deserves justice," said Turner, who pressed for justice in the murder of her sister-in-law, Egypt Covington.

Turner started the organization "Can't Stop Won't Stop" to help advocate for victims and their families.

"We're all standing next to each other. Our voices can't be broken anymore. They can't be pushed away," Turner said as she combed through a book of evidence she's been compiling in baby Jordan's murder.

Gains is hoping that the people involved in his son's murder may have shared details of the crime with someone who can tell police anything that might help move the case forward.

"I believe everybody has been able to use COVID as, you know, as an excuse to not do their job quite well," Gains said. "I feel like the information is there and I feel like nothing's being done at all."

If you have any information in the case, please call Romulus Police.