Dakota High School teacher wins 2025 Educator of the Year Award

MACOMB, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Dakota High School teacher has won the 2025 Educator of the Year Award, Governor Whitmer announced on Tuesday morning.

Kelly Heberholz (right in photo above) teaches science and is an administrative team intern at the Macomb County school. The 34-year-old has worked at Dakota High School for her entire 12-year career. She also won the weekly Excellence in Education award back in November.

The award comes with a $10,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery's Excellence in Education program.

Heberholz earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree from Michigan State University, and was nominated for the annual award by a colleguage.

“What makes Ms. Herberholz stand out above other excellent teachers is her commitment not only to her students in chemistry and AP chemistry but in her work to establish a positive school culture both inside and out of her classroom," said the unnamed colleague in a statement announcing the award. "Ms. Herberholz sends a postcard home with a positive or encouraging note to each of her 120+ students. Each day, for every hour, she greets students at the door as they enter her classroom. But what is truly outstanding is her commitment to school culture. As the Student Government advisor, she plans and executes events to build community among students. She has put in a lot of thought and energy into developing an advisory period at Dakota High School which will be piloted this school year. She has also served as a member of the School Improvement Staff Morale committee helping to build community within our seemingly large staff. It is hard to really put into words all she does or the genuine passion she has for education and fostering positive relationships. Working with her makes me a better educator.”

Heberholz chose to go into teaching because of her love for science.

“When thinking about what career to pursue, education just made perfect sense for me,” Herberholz said. “It allowed me to combine my passion for science, leadership, and serving my community. Growing up, I had wonderful experiences in school and excellent teachers. I was always drawn to science classes. I love the analytical aspects of science and the opportunity to experiment and use problem solving skills. I also love collaborating and working with others towards a common goal. Teaching is the perfect opportunity for me to work with young people, share my passion for science, and guide students in working towards their goals. Being named the Michigan Lottery’s 2025 Educator of the Year is an incredible honor and would not have been possible without my students, who drive me each day to be the best educator I can be, as well as my amazing colleagues who are so dedicated to having a positive impact on the students and families in our district.”