Dana Nessel projected to win Michigan attorney general race; DePerno has conceded

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been elected to a second term as AG, beating out Republican candidate Matthew DePerno, the Associated Press projects.

The race has been getting tighter over the past few weeks with Nessel’s lead dwindling, but she was able to secure a second term in the election.

Nessel had cited a slew of cases as proof of first-term successes, including a settlement against opioid manufacturers, savings from utility rate hike intervention and convictions in the clergy abuse scandals.

DePerno had said that she didn’t deserve a second term and said that she put politics over victims.DePerno is a lawyer from West Michigan and earned the Republican nomination at their convention, and was backed by former President Donald Trump and had questioned and challenged the results of the 2020 election.

He got the nomination of Tom Leonard, who narrowly lost to Nessel in 2018.A special prosecutor is investigating DePerno and others to see if they should be criminally charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines in the 2020 election.

DePerno issued a statement saying he conceded to Nessel early Wednesday.