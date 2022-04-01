Daniel Harris, suspect in Whitmer kidnapping plot, to testify in his own defense

(WXYZ) — One of the suspects charged in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will take the stand in his own defense.

Defense Attorney Julia Kelly just informed the court that her client, Daniel Harris of Lake Orion, will testify.

This is a high risk for Harris who wants to tell his story to the jury. He will also face tough questions from the prosecution.

Harris and the other three men on trial face up to life in prison if convicted.

Harris will be placed in the witness stand before the jury comes in. Yesterday he was dressed in a coat and necktie.

Harris, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., and Brandon Caserta are accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in northern Michigan in fall 2020 because of their disgust with government and tough COVID-19 restrictions.

Prosecutors presented evidence from social media posts and messaging apps as well as audio and video secretly recorded by FBI agents and informants.

In addition, two men who were in the group, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, pleaded guilty and were vital witnesses for the government.

Defense attorneys claim the men were engaged in a lot of crazy talk fueled by agents and informants but no conspiracy.

The first defense witness, Colleen Kuester of Baraboo, Wisconsin, said she was invited by an acquaintance to a “family fun day” in Cambria, Wisconsin, in July 2020. Cambria was a training site for the group and other self-styled militia members, according to evidence.

Kuester said she found nothing sinister — just swimming, target shooting and bratwursts.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth played secretly recorded audio of men talking about making bombs.

At least five other defense witnesses bowed out, saying they would assert their right to remain silent if called to testify. They included an informant, Steve Robeson of Oxford, Wisconsin, who switched sides during the investigation and tipped off Croft that the FBI wanted to arrest him, according to the government.

The others who invoked the Fifth Amendment had participated in training as well as discussions about the plot but have not been charged.

Croft’s longtime companion, Chastity Knight of Bear, Delaware, was among the final witnesses called by prosecutors.

