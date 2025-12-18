MPSC meeting happening in Lansing Thursday to discuss DTE's contract with Saline Township Data Center

Today is a critical day for one of the largest and controversial economic developments in the state, the proposed 1.4 gigawatt data center in Saline Township. The Michigan Public Service Commission will meet again today in Lansing, to discuss DTE's contract to provide power to the project.

As we've reported, the proposed center, which is designed for OpenAI by Oracle and Related Digital, has sparked heated debate in the community over costs, transparency and its potential impact on residents.

At the last MPSC meeting on December 5, over 100 people showed up online and in person with questions and concerns.

The MPSC put a decision on DTE's contract application on hold at their last meeting. Attorney General Dana Nessel has been critical of the project, calling for transparency, after only being given a highly redacted copy of the contract between DTE and developers.

So what has been the pushback from people who live in communities where these data centers could be built? Safety, property values, noise pollution, lack of transparency, increased bills; the list goes on and on when it comes to community members' concerns.

But today is Decision Day. A delayed vote from the MPSC can be put off no more, and people in Saline Township and beyond are watching.

Today's crucial vote will determine if a data center that can generate enough power to keep 1.4 million homes running will open in community that averages 2,000 residents.

Many people living in the small town don't want it. Even Attorney General Dana Nessel is pushing back, sitting down with 7 News Detroit Anchor Mike Duffy, saying transparency is needed, and a vote shouldn't be rushed. The same sentiment and a powerful demonstration came from a Saline neighbor.

"This contract is not where they will start," one resident said at the last meeting. "If they were, then this redacted contract would not be all that we have to show for it. DTE is the largest political spender in the state, and they stand to make billions off of this contract, which we are not allowed to be privy to."

The company that would be tasked with supplying the 1-4 gigawatts of power to the data center. Now the meeting will take place in Lansing today at 1 p.m., and just as a reminder to viewers, DTE was trying to bypass a public hearing on this data center, presenting a do-or-die deadline of December 5th, which has since been extended. But the true deadline is tomorrow, making today's vote essential.