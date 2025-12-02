Dave Coulier reveals 2nd cancer diagnosis months after beating non-Hodgkin lymphoma

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit native and "Full House" star Dave Coulier revealed Tuesday that he is undergoing treatment for tongue cancer, just one year after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Speaking to TODAY.com, Coulier said he was diagnosed with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer in October.

Last November, Coulier revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Watch below: Melissa Coulier helping husband Dave through cancer battle, while empowering women with wellness summits

Then, in April 2025, he announced he was cancer-free.

“To go through chemotherapy and feel that relief of whoah, it’s gone, and then to get a test that says, well now you’ve got another kind of cancer ... it is a shock to the system,” Coulier told TODAY.com.

Coulier told TODAY that he had a PET scan and something came up on the scan at the base of his tongue.

The doctor had to perform a biopsy, which originally didn't show signs of cancer, according to Coulier. However, he said that during his next scheduled PET scan, it had flared again and grown.

“They said it’s totally unrelated to my non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This is a new cancer. ... I said, 'Are you kidding me?'" Coulier told TODAY.

“We found it early enough where it’s very treatable. ... It’s got a 90% curability rate,” Coulier added. "The doctor said the prognosis is good, but we're going to start radiation immediately."

According to TODAY, Coulier is currently undergoing radiation therapy through the end of the year.