Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ

(WXYZ) — Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April.

LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly fifteen years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, Dave transitioned to news in 2002.

In announcing his retirement, Dave says WXYZ-TV is the one station he really wanted to work for in this business, and that he has “been truly blessed to spend the majority of my career here. But the time is right for a next chapter.”

Dave also expressed his gratitude for the loyalty of channel 7 viewers, and the support they have shown throughout his career.

The exact date for his retirement has not yet been set. We will be sharing more details as we get closer.

"I'm proud of Dave LewAllen's work in the newsroom and the connections he has made in the community," said News Director Kennan Oliphant. "Dave's commitment to journalism is unmatched and we will truly miss his contributions in the newsroom on a daily basis. We wish him much success."

As a sports reporter and anchor, Dave covered the Pistons' back-to-back title runs in the 80s, the Red Wings' return to glory in the 90s, a Michigan national championship in football, and a Michigan State national title three years later.

Along the way, he earned the trust and respect of Detroit’s top athletes, coaches, and owners, including Kirk Gibson, Cecil Fielder, William Clay Ford, Jim Harbaugh, Tom Izzo, and others.

After years on the weekend anchor desk, Dave was named anchor of 7 Action News at 6, 7 and 11 in 2018, serving alongside Carolyn Clifford and Glenda Lewis.

During his career, Dave has won many awards, including 4 Emmys. He was also inducted into the NATAS Michigan Silver Circle in 2012 for his service and achievements over 25 years in the broadcast industry.

Equally as impressive as Dave’s broadcasting career is his deep investment in the community. He has donated his time to countless charities including the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Cass Community Social Services Community, and St. Patrick Senior Center in Detroit.

Dave served as President of the Rainbow Connection, which provides wishes for Michigan children with life-threatening illnesses. Today, he remains a member of the board. He is also a past president of the Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association.

Dave also served as chairperson of a charity golf outing for the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan for over a decade.

A proud alumnus of Central Michigan University, Dave played football for the Chippewas as a walk-on during his freshman year before concentrating on academics.

