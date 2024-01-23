Dave Matthews Band to perform June 26 at the Pine Knob Music Theatre

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dave Matthews Band is bringing its U.S. summer tour to metro Detroit on June 26 at the Pine Knob Music Theatre on Wednesday June 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Kicking off on May 22 in Tampa, Dave Matthews Bands' 2024 32-city summer tour will introduce new sustainability efforts as part of the “On The Road To Zero Waste” partnership with Live Nation.

"Named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing its environmental footprint. This summer, the band is partnering with Live Nation’s operated venues to minimize the concerts’ footprint even further – with the goal to divert at least 90% of fan-generated waste from landfills. Leveraging its existing leading sustainability resources, Live Nation will support the concerts’ goal by providing zero waste green teams, zero waste stations, food donations, waste sorting, composting and the use of minimal single-use plastic," Live Nation said about the the partnership.

Tickets go on sale on February 16 at 10:00 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, DaveMatthewsband.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Presale tickets are now available for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association at davematthewsband.com/warehouse.

To learn more about “On The Road To Zero Waste” partnership, visit www.dmbtrees.org.