(WXYZ) — Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening its first location in Michigan on Thursday. The store will be located at 22208 Michigan Ave.

The Nashville hot chicken restaurant offers fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches, fries and mac & cheese.

The chicken comes in a variety of spice levels: No spice, lite mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot and reaper.

Originally started by four friends in Los Angeles, the chain now has locations around the country.