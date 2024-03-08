Day 2 of trial for James Crumbley begins Friday morning

Day two of the testimony in the trial for James Crumbley will begin on Friday morning in Oakland County Circuit Court.

James, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

On Thursday, both the prosecution and defense made their opening statements, and the first witnesses took the stand. We heard from a teacher at the school who was shot, and a computer crimes expert who worked with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

We're also learning that James has lost access to the telephone while being behind bars.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said James made threatening statements on the phone and in electronic messages. His communication has been restricted to just his attorney.

“That nightmare was preventable and it was foreseeable,” Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast told the jury.

“James Crumbley was not aware that his son had access to that firearm,” defense attorney Mariell Lehman told the jury.

After the opening statements, Mollly Darnell, who was shot during the shooting, took the stand.

"I lock eyes with this person and I see some movement coming from the side of him and I realize that's he's raising a gun to me," she said.

The prosecutors also called a detective who was previously with the computer crimes unit of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office in November 2021 when thee shooting happened.

The detective took jurors through texts between James and his wife, Jennifer, in the days leading up to the shooting.

Jurors also saw video of the Crumbleys arriving to the high school after learning the shooter made disturbing drawings on a math assignment and heard audio of a 911 call made by James after the alert of an active shooter went out.