GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A judge will issue a decision on Monday as to whether the case against the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya will head to trial.

Judge to issue decision of whether case against Christopher Schurr goes to court on Monday

The Kent County judge made the announcement on day two of the preliminary exam for Patrick Lyoya.

Schurr is accused of shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in April. A months-long investigation resulted in a second-degree murder charge against Schurr.

An internal investigation at Grand Rapids Police Department ended with Schurr being fired.

The preliminary exam is meant to show that there is enough probable cause to go to trial.

The morning kicked off with one last defense witness taking the stand.

Captain Chad Mckersie with the Grand Rapids Police Department is a master taser instructor, the only one in the department.

He trains officers on the use of deadly force and has been with GRPD for over 20 years.

He testified that Schurr did use appropriate use-of-force policies when Lyoya was both passively and actively resisting arrest.

He said Schurr was fired because he was charged with second-degree murder, not because he broke department policy.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker disagreed as he gave his closing arguments.

"That's why this is a jury question. People differ. And it's going to be up to 12 people from Kent County to make this decision as to whether this is reasonable or whether this is necessary, and I think that's the ultimate question and he needs to be bound over based on that your honor," said Becker.

The judge will issue his decision Monday morning at 10 a.m.

