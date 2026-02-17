Day 3 of Dee Warner murder trial begins with bodycam interview of Dale Warner

The trial for Dale Warner, a Lenawee County man charged in connection with the murder of his wife, Dee, back in 2021, resumed on Tuesday for day three.

First up during the third day was a video that was played, showing law enforcement interviewing Dale in the days after his wife's disappearance.

See the full interview with police in the video below

Video of 2021 police interview with Dale Warner played in Dee Warner murder trial

Next up was Dustin Lolley, who is dating one of Dee Warner's daughters. He was on the stand for about half an hour. You can see his testimony in the video below.

Dee Warner's daughter's boyfriend testifies at trial

During the first day, prosecutors and the defense gave their opening statements and four people took the stand. Those were two of Dee Warner's daughters, an esthetician and a longtime friend of Dee.

The trial is a long time coming for Dee Warner's family. Her brother, Gregg Hardy, says loved ones braced to hear evidence and see Dale Warner once again.

Watch below: Michigan State Police say arrest made in connection with 2021 murder of Dee Warner

Michigan State Police say arrest made in connection with 2021 murder of Dee Warner

"It’s been nearly five years, and you know it’s been a long battle, but we’re very grateful that we’re there," Hardy told us.

Hardy and the rest of Dee Warner's family have filled the courtroom.

"I have been anticipating the opportunity to hear how you defend the indefensible," Hardy said. "There’s no question, some of it is going to be gruesome, it’s certainly going to be agonizing and play hour by hour on your emotions."

Dale Warner was bound over for trial before investigators found Dee's remains sealed in an ammonia tank on Dale's property in 2024, over three years after she went missing.

Watch below: Dee Warner's family speaks after remains were identified as her body