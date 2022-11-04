Daylight saving time will be observed on Sunday but what are the health risks?

(WXYZ) — This Sunday, those living in the United States and beyond will get to set their clocks back to gain an extra hour of sleep.

70 countries, including most of North America, Europe, and parts of South America will observe daylight saving time.

In 2019, the European Union voted to get rid of the change, but with Brexit and then the COVID-19 pandemic, it never happened.

In the United States, there have been several bills to get rid of the holiday as well, but most haven't moved forward.

So, the age-old debate rages on: should we keep daylight saving or should we move on?

"I could just stay with standard time," Mary Madajjczyk said. "But with winter everyone gets the sad disorder a little bit. Especially in Michigan."

"I feel like we should probably keep it. I don't see the big deal. I don't see how it affects us that much," Corey Wilson said.

But according to Dr. Asha Shajahan, the medical director of Community Health of Beaumont Grosse Pointe, turning back your clocks has less of an impact on you than springing forward where we see an increase in heart attacks, strokes, and car accidents.

"What happens with fall back you have more problems with your circadian rhythm which then causes problems with your hormone regulation and then causes problems with mood. So, the biggest issue is with the lack of sunlight. You start having problems with lack of energy, anxiety depression, and mood regulation in general," Dr. Shajahan said.

In 2021, a bi-partisan bill called The Sunshine Protection Act unanimously passed in the U.S. Senate. This bill would make daylight saving permanent meaning the time would no longer change twice a year, but it has stalled in the U.S. House

If it passes the house and President Joe Biden signs it, this Sunday would be the last time we would fall back.

Gale Rob says she's ready to ditch the time changes. She says it impacts everyone including dogs and cats.

"We need to get rid of the time change absolutely. I am waiting for it. It's got to happen," she said.

It takes about two weeks for our bodies to fully adapt to the time change so here are some tips dor falling back.

Tips for falling back:

Make sure you try to get plenty of sunlight

Take your vitamins

Exercise on a regular basis