DDOT announces new bus schedules, service adjustments for riders

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced Friday new bus schedules and service adjustments will be added to increase routes by aligning bus timetables with travel times to better meet the needs of its riders.

DDOT riders will begin to see the changes implemented on April 24.

The expansion of service will “add both morning and evening runs to multiple routes all over the city. DDOT’s Department of Scheduling and Service regularly reviews ridership patterns and its roster of available bus operators and makes such adjustments several times per year and relies on community feedback to help inform route changes and/or additions,” DDOT said in a press release Friday.

DDOT’s bus route and service adjustments include the following:

All weekday daytime trips on 16 Dexter route will serve both the Wayne County Community College District terminal and the Northland terminal, which is similar to existing night and weekend service.

An additional morning trip, approximately one hour earlier, will be added to the following routes:



15 Chicago/Davison

18 Fenkell

23 Hamilton

27 Joy

30 Livernois

31 Mack

39 Puritan

41 Schaefer

60 Evergreen

67 Cadillac/Harper

An additional evening trip, approximately one hour later, will be added to the following routes:



15 Chicago/Davison

27 Joy

38 Plymouth

39 Puritan

41 Schaefer

43 Schoolcraft

Timetables will be adjusted to better reflect actual travel times on these routes:



17 Eight Mile

27 Joy

32 McNichols

38 Plymouth

52 Chene

To find a list of DDOT’s full bus schedules, maps, and timetables, visit https://detroitmi.gov/departments/detroit-department-transportation/bus-schedules.