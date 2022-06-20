DDOT bus drivers could soon be eligible for $4,000 in bonuses

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is unveiling a proposal that would give DDOT bus drivers up to $4,000 in bonuses for meeting minimum attendance requirements.

Mayor Mike Duggan, DDOT leadership, and the head of the bus drivers' union unveiled the plan Monday. It is being submitted to Detroit City Council as a Memorandum of Understanding that would amend the current collective bargaining agreement if adopted.

“We have worked to steadily increase the base pay for our bus drivers, who have been among our most important front-line workers since the start of the pandemic,” said Mayor Duggan in a news release. “This is one way we can thank them for their dedication and provide a real incentive for them to show up regularly for work, because the service our riders receive directly depends on them.”

The agreement calls for $1,000 bonuses per quarter for drivers who work 480 hours in a quarter. Drivers who fall below that level, or miss three scheduled shifts will not be eligible for the bonus in that quarter. They will get their eligibility back at the beginning of the next quarter.

I the measure is adopted, the agreement will be in effect for one year beginning July 1. After that, it would be evaluated to see if it should continue or be modified.